Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to arrive in animated format. Watch promos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers are bringing the show in a new format. Viewers can now enjoy the show as an animated series too.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon be released as an animated show.

Sony is unveiling a new treat for the fans of their hit series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The hit comedy show will soon be available to watch in an animated series format.

Previews of the new series were shared on Sony Yay's social media account. The promos showed animated avatars of Tapu, Jethalal, Daya Ben, Babuji and more characters from the show. The caption on the post read, "VSuper exciting news!! Here is the first exclusive look of the promo @sonyyay @sonysab @taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp #Tapu #Jethaalal #Daya #Bapuji."

The promos show the Gokuldham clan up to their usual antics, dialled up more than before. Tapu is sassy and smart as ever with his father still trying his best to discipline him. As hard as Jethalal might try, Tapu is just too slick for him. Daya Ben is still laughing her heart away, wearing the same bright sarees that viewers love to watch her in. Babuji is still disappointed in his son and no amount of scolding will set him straight.

The comedy show has been on air for 12 years. Recently, lead actor Dilip Joshi said he feels that its writing has suffered with time. He said that certain episodes were ‘not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned’.

Also read: Hansal Mehta calls Thalaivi trailer impressive, says it's 'out and out Kangana Ranaut show'

“Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.),” the actor said. He was speaking to stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant in a special podcast.

