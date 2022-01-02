Taarak Mehta's Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chadna enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild cards, aim for 'ticket to finale'. Watch teaser

Actor Munmun Dutta is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. A new promo by Colors TV shows her in a glamorous avatar, gearing up for the show.

The video also shows Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh as other wild cards. Together, they will challenge contestants and their claim on the Ticket to Finale. “Loopholes nikalne walon ko bataege ki smartness hoti kya hai (We'll show what it take to be smart),” they said in the video.

Munmun Dutta is a popular face on television, owing to the success of her hit comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays Babita Ji on the show, which also stars Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha and others. Surbhi is known for her role in romantic TV series Ishqbaaz.

In another promo, Bigg Boss announces on speaker that ‘Surbhi should wear her mic properly’, the rest of the contestants are left confused about which ‘Surbhi’ Bigg Boss was talking about. Watch it here:

Munmun was quite invested in the show in 2018 and would often tweet about the contestants. At one point, she even called the show biased. She tweeted, “Karma definitely comes back to bite your a**. Rohit getting jailed finally is the proof of that. Big blow for Surbhi Rana too who tries to be sachai ki murti. Inspite of all nonsense some of these contestants are getting shielded. Such a biased season this time.”

Also read: Munmun Dutta explains absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says reports of quitting show took a toll on her

There were also reports earlier last year that Munmun was planning to quit the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The team behind the show clarified that such was not the case.

Munmun had also apologised last year for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video and blamed the 'language barrier' for it. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

