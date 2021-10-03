Tabu dances with Shilpa Shetty to Ruk Ruk Ruk on Super Dancer, Geeta Kapur is their biggest cheerleader. Watch

Tabu is the latest Bollywood celebrity to appear as guest on dance reality show, Super Dancer. On Sunday, Sony TV shared a promo from the upcoming episode, which showed her dancing with show judge Shilpa Shetty on stage.

Tabu arrived on the show with a big smile, wearing a pink saree. Shilpa joined her on stage in a yellow lehenga with large sleeves. The two danced to Tabu's hit song Ruk Ruk Ruk from her 1994 movie Vijaypath. Co-judge Geeta Kapur cheered for them and called them ‘so cute’.

Tabu and Shilpa have worked together in 1996 movie Himmat. It also starred Sunny Deol and was directed by Sunil Sharma.

Tabu was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy with Ishaan Khatter. The show aired on BBC and was based on Vikram Seth's novel by the same name. Recently, she announced her next project Khufiya, with Ali Fazal. The film will be spy thriller directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyya in the pipeline with Kartik Aaryan.

Shilpa recently took a break from Super Dancer as its judge when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July. He was arrested for his alleged connection with a pornography racket. After almost a month of staying away from the shoot, Shilpa returned to sets in August. Raj was let out on bail last month.

Shilpa only shared one statement on the matter in July. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said.