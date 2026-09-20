Tamannaah Bhatia admits she is a fan of Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20, wants to learn his hook step

Singer and Fame Gurukul-fame Qazi Touqeer is quickly emerging as one of the more entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 20. In the first two weeks, he entertained viewers with staged antics, including a late-night act that startled housemates. He was also praised by host Salman Khan during the Weekend ka Vaar for his energy during the week.

Tamannaah Bhatia praises Qazi

Tamannaah Bhatia said her social media feed is filled with posts on Qazi Touqeer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia were on Bigg Boss 20 to promote their upcoming release, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Tamannaah told Salman on stage, “Poore social media pe sirf Bigg Boss ki hi baat ho rahi hai (The whole social media is discussing Bigg Boss) and meri timeline is just loaded with Qazi!” She then asked Qazi to teach him his now-viral 'Owww! I am a rockstar baby!' catchphrase. Qazi got up and did the same, upon which Salman mimicked his fake medical issue act from a few days ago, leaving everyone in splits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the first week, Qazi Touqeer disturbed the housemates’ sleep, claiming that he could “see things”. His behaviour left several housemates scared. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss, demanding that a doctor be sent for him. However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that he was perfectly fine and admitted that he had only been pretending to be sick. He called it an “act to entertain the audience”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first week, Qazi Touqeer disturbed the housemates’ sleep, claiming that he could “see things”. His behaviour left several housemates scared. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss, demanding that a doctor be sent for him. However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that he was perfectly fine and admitted that he had only been pretending to be sick. He called it an “act to entertain the audience”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What did Tamannaah Bhatia say about Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20? Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her admiration for Qazi Touqeer, stating that her social media was filled with discussions about him and she asked him to teach her his viral catchphrase, 'Owww! I am a rockstar baby!' Why did Qazi Touqeer pretend to be sick on Bigg Boss 20? Qazi Touqeer pretended to need immediate medical attention as part of an act he described as intended to entertain the audience, despite causing concern among his housemates. How did Salman Khan react to Qazi Touqeer faking illness? Salman Khan recreated a similar scenario to demonstrate the impact of faking illness for entertainment, later apologizing for it as he felt it defeated the original message he intended to convey.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan appeared to recreate a similar moment while asking Qazi to perform a task. The superstar was seen holding his chest, seemingly indicating that he was in severe pain, while repeatedly asking for water. The housemates appeared concerned as Salman took off his jacket, seemed uneasy and eventually lay down on the floor. He then clarified that his health is perfectly fine and he was only imitating Qazi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Qazi

Qazi has been grabbing viewers' attention since day one. Whether it is his small pranks on housemates, such as keeping them awake, his hilarious claims of being a commando or his other antics, the singer has kept the audience hooked.

The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time. He was also part of the same season as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.