Ted Lasso: Everything You Need to Know about Season 3 from release date to timings and more

Ted Lasso's heartwarming comedy-drama returned for its highly anticipated third season on Apple TV, providing solace to fans worldwide. The show's positive message and engaging characters have garnered a devoted following, and viewers eagerly anticipated its March 15, 2023 premiere date. Ted Lasso Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes that will be released weekly on Wednesdays, concluding the beloved character's story. With its perfect blend of humor and heart, Ted Lasso is sure to continue to captivate audiences and warm their hearts. Here's everything you should know about the latest season. (Also read: The Voice US start date 2023: Everything You Need to Know)

A still from Ted Lasso, Season 3, Episode 1.

Ted Lasso is created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show is based on Sudeikis' character, which was initially introduced in a series of promotional spots for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League. The first season of the show, which consists of ten episodes, premiered on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020, and was an instant hit with viewers worldwide. The second season, with 12 episodes, was released in July 2021 and continued to garner praise from critics and audiences alike. The show's success can be attributed to its relatable and endearing characters, clever writing, and uplifting themes of hope and resilience. Here's everything you need to know about Season 3:

Where to watch Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso season three will air on Apple TV+ and will feature 12 episodes, with each episode releasing every Wednesday. The season finale is set to air on May 31st.

What is the release date of the series?

Starting on March 15th, 2023, viewers will be able to watch the first episode of Season 3 of Ted Lasso.

What is the complete schedule of Ted Lasso Season 3?

Get ready, Ted Lasso aficionados! Season 3's premiere episode, "Smells Like Ted Spirit," debuts on March 15, 2023. Tune in every week for the next episode: "Chelsea" on March 22, "36986" on March 29, "Big Week" on April 5, "Signs" on April 12, "Every disadvantage has its advantage" on April 19, and the final episode "Ola's" on April 26, which wraps up the season.

Is a fourth season of Ted Lasso in the works?

At present, there are no concrete plans for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, though some actors have suggested otherwise. The show's lead has hinted that the series' immense popularity could influence future plans after the release of Season 3.

The much-awaited third season of Ted Lasso premiered on March 15, 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in his story. As the series comes to a close, viewers can expect a heartwarming and satisfying conclusion to the beloved character's tale.