Tejasswi Prakash reveals Karan Kundrra forbade her from kissing on screen, says he keeps his ‘insecure’ side hidden

Tejasswi Prakash said that her boyfriend Karan Kundrra is the more ‘possessive’ and ‘insecure’ one in their relationship but does not show this side to the world. She revealed that he has forbidden her from doing any kissing scenes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nicknamed ‘TejRan’ by fans, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. While she won the show, he was the second runner-up.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi was asked if she would feel insecure if Karan was asked to do intimate scenes. “I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him, ‘You are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag’,” she said.

Tejasswi said that while she will be supportive, the same cannot be said about Karan. “I will understand his role’s demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told me that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is the insecure one and not me,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, during an Instagram live, Karan gave a hilarious warning to a fan who said that she had a crush on him. “Daso na, bohot possessive hai woh, Teja. Usko pata chal gaya na, tere peeche pad jayegi. Bhai, mereko crush-vush na bulao, apne feelings andar rakho (Don’t say this, Teja is very possessive. If she finds out, she will come after you. Please don’t call me ‘crush’ and all, keep your feelings to yourself),” he laughed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see | Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash landed up at his house at 5.30 am after her Bigg Boss 15 win: ‘It was cute’

Tejasswi will be seen as the lead in Naagin 6, in which she will play a shape-shifting snake ‘on a quest to save the entire human race from a deadly catastrophe’. The show will premiere on Colors on February 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON