Terence Lewis ignores Malaika Arora as Nora Fatehi arrives on India’s Best Dancer, Geeta Kapur says ‘close your mouth’

Nora Fatehi will be the guest this weekend on dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 2. The promo for the upcoming episode shows how show judge Terence Lewis had eyes only for Nora and even forgot to escort his co-judge Malaika Arora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo begins with Nora arriving on stage and Terence screaming from his seat, “Welcome back Nora”. His co-judge Geeta Kapur interrupts him, “Uske liye Maniesh hai (Host Maniesh is there for welcoming her).” Terence is left awestruck as Nora shows her belly dance moves, reacting to which Geeta says, “Arre mooh toh band karo uncle (close your mouth uncle).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terence then gets up to escort Nora to the stage while Malaika walks up all by herself. Geeta again points out, “You didn't go to leave Malaika!” Terence gestures that he forgot to do that and says in his defence, “Malaika, I am so distracted with your dress that I kept looking at you.” Maniesh jumped in and told Terence to prove his truth by keeping his hand on the ‘Geeta’.

In another segment, Malaika asked Nora if she missed Terence. Nora had earlier shot a few episodes with Geeta and Terence. Nora replies, “Of course I missed him. It always feels so nice to dance with professional artists. It feels so good.” Terence thanked her and held her hand. Looking at the two of them, Geeta and Malaika held each other's hands with Maniesh also joining the two women to feel “compassionate”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, a woman from among the audience brings handmade laddoos and Nora brings cupcakes for Terence. As Terence holds a laddoo and a cupcake in each hand and is seen making up his mind about which one he should eat, Nora says, “Rukja, soch ke khao (Wait, think and then eat).”

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving with Karisma Kapoor. See pics

Fans of the show loved the promo, with one saying, “Nora should be the permanent judge.” Another said, “I am so excited for this episode specially for so many reasons now.” One more viewer said, “Can't wait to see Nora” with hearts and fire emojis.