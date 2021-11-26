Inside Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Thanksgiving with Karisma Kapoor. See pics

On Thursday, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and their other friends, celebrated Thanksgiving at Kareena's house.

Malaika shared two pictures from the celebration on Instagram. The first picture was of a candle. She captioned it with a “Happy Thanksgiving” sticker. The second picture was of her with Kareena and Karisma, with a sticker that read, “Gobble until you wobble.”

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose for a selfie.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania, also posted a picture from the celebration. In the picture, Poonam posed with Kareena, Malaika and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Poonam captioned the photo, “Thanksgiving night [heart emoji] forever grateful.”

Poonam Damania posts picture with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt, (Instagram)

Earlier in an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Malaika talked about her bond with Amrita, Karisma and Kareena. She said,"Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

Malaika wrote a guest column for Kareena's book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Malaika wrote, according to Pinkvilla, “Gosh, she has really carried her pregnancies beautifully! The few of us who are really close to her put on weight with her during both her pregnancies. It was a pseudo-pregnancy for me too. We could cook, cater to her whims, eat together, and spend hours chilling. The only time I actually saw her look tired was during the eight and ninth months of her pregnancy with Jeh. We have had such laughs! During both her pregnancies, I would continually have to remind her ‘to sit like a lady’. And she would roll her eyes and say, ‘I can’t back my thunder thighs’. She was never guilty about enjoying her pizzas and burping. She was a trooper. Kareena was always on her feet, getting out there and doing her thing."

Kareena was last seen in the 2020 film, Angrezi Medium, which was also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan's career. She has recently finished shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Malaika is currently seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer 2, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She is best known for her dance performances on popular tracks such as Munni Badnam Hui, Chaiya Chaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Hello Hello among others.