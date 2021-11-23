Karisma Kapoor reveals Malaika Arora was a strict dance teacher at Kareena Kapoor's wedding: 'Do the step properly'

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared an anecdote from her sister Kareena Kapoor's wedding about Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer 2. In a promo clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Karisma appeared on the dance reality show along with Suniel Shetty as guests.

Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora danced to each others' songs on the show. While Malaika grooved to Coolie No 1's Husn Hai Suhana, Karisma danced to Dabangg's Munni Badnaam Hui.

In the show, Karisma recalled an incident about Malaika that took place during Kareena Kapoor's wedding. She said, "Main ek baat batana chahungi TV pe ki humari group mein India's best choreographer (pointing at Malaika) Malla (I would like to say something on TV that India's best choreographer in our group is Malaika)."

She added, "Bebo ki shaadi ke time mein bhi so serious. Hum log thoda sangeet practice ho raha hai, hass rahe hai, baatein kar rahe hai (During Bebo's wedding also she was so serious. There was sangeet practice going on, we were laughing, talking) and Malla (went), 'Do the step properly, didn't I show you? (Moves her waist) hilao theek se (move it properly)'."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They had a court marriage which was followed by an intimate wedding with all their closest family members in attendance. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February this year.

Meanwhile, Karisma is often seen as guests on shows. Recently she was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her father Randhir Kapoor.

She was last seen on the big screen in Dangerous Ishhq in 2012. Karisma has appeared in special roles in movies such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Last year, Karisma made her debut in the digital space alongside Dino Morea and Tillotama Shome in Mentalhood.