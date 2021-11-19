Karisma Kapoor holds Salman Khan by the neck in throwback photo, shows what happened during Judwaa shoot

Karisma Kapoor is back on Instagram with another one of her quizzes and this time, she shared it in the form of a ‘reel vs reality’ post. Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of throwback photos, also featuring Salman Khan, from the sets of 1997 movie Judwaa.

Karisma’s ‘reel vs reality’ context was provided in the series of photos she shared. The first one is a still from a song while the remaining two are behind-the-scenes moments. In the second photo, Karisma holds Salman by the neck and he appears to free himself as they share a light moment. In the third photo, Salman poses with his hand around Karisma, while she is all smiles for the camera.

“Any guesses which song this is?” read an excerpt from Karisma’s post. Fans of the actor found the quiz an easy one as they identified the song to be Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja from the 1997 movie. The comments section was flooded with the red heart and fire emojis, with one user writing: “Mujhe ye movie yaad hai. Mast thi (I remember this movie. It was great).” Another fan added: “Omg! You are always my favourites.”

Apart from Judwaa, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan have co-starred in films such as the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Biwi No 1, Chal Mere Bhai and Hum Saath Saath Hai. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 movie Dangerous Ishhq. Karisma, who has judged several TV reality shows, briefly filled in for Shilpa Shetty as a guest judge on Super Dancer (Chapter 4).

Last seen in Radhe, Salman Khan’s list of upcoming films includes Tiger 3 and Antim: The Final Truth, in which he co-stars with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan will also feature in a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.