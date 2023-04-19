The Grogu conundrum, is The Mandalorian's cutest character weighing down season 3?

The highly anticipated third season of "The Mandalorian" has arrived, but fans are not entirely satisfied with what they are seeing on their screens. Despite their love for the cute and endearing character, Grogu, they are starting to question his place in the show. The question arises: is the show better off without him? Grogu in 'The Mandalorian'.

In the first two seasons, the show was built around the bond between the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, a child of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda. However, the season 2 finale showed the heartbreaking separation of the duo, as Grogu left with Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for training.

But in the latest season, Grogu is back with Djarin, and fans are not convinced that he belongs there. Some argue that Grogu's presence in the show adds little to the main plotline and that the season would be stronger without him.

!!Mild spoilers ahead!!

In season 3, the focus is on the potential rebuilding of Mandalore. As Djarin returns to his old covert, he convinces them to aid the world of Nevarro and is granted land of their own. The covert then sends Djarin and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) to find other Mandalorians across the galaxy to rebuild their civilization. Meanwhile, Grogu is back with Djarin, but his scenes this season focus on his slowly increasing independence, adding little to the main storyline.

While fans appreciate the bond between Djarin and Grogu, some argue that the latter's presence undermines the main plotline. They believe that Djarin would have been better off with a different motivator, as Grogu's re-appearance has cheapened the impact of the season 2 finale.

Others believe that the show's focus should be on Djarin's character development, which has not been adequately explored in the latest season. Bo-Katan's character arc and personal investment in restoring Mandalore has made her the most interesting part of the season, and her motivation has made her overshadow Djarin on his own show.

Also read | The Mandalorian brings back Praetorian Guards. What it means for the show?