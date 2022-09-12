Archana Puran Singh reveals she doesn't have to suck in her 'stomach for hours' in new look for The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, has shared glimpses of her 'new look no. 2' for the current season of the show. Taking to Instagram, Archana revealed that she's comfortable in her new outfits and doesn't 'have to suck in my stomach for hours'. She also spoke about how she is letting go of 'certain notions of how I must look' and also talked about facing ageist comments on her new look. (Also Read | Archana Puran Singh reacts to being compared to Nawazuddin’s first look from Haddi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana posted several pictures of herself from her photoshoot. In the photos, she wore a green pantsuit and beige heels. She also gave different poses and smiled for the camera. Archana also added how she has been 'dying to wear one of these shirtless jacket looks but always found the jacket neckline too deep'.

She captioned the post, "Season '22 we are trying new things on the show. And this is my New Look no. 2 for the fresh season. I'm so much more comfortable in these new styles. They're more 'ME' and I don't have to suck in my stomach for hours and hours! (see-no-evil monkey and face with tears of joy emojis). Seriously we must be kinder to ourselves and revisit our own body image as well our expectations of our bodies as we age."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana revealed that she's comfortable in her new outfits and doesn't 'have to suck in my stomach for hours'.

Archana also added, "I myself am having to let go of certain notions of how I must look; it is setting me free inspite of some ageist comments on my 'new look'. As Rhett Butler famously said: Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn! I'm having so much fun dressing up now without the stress of having to look a certain way. So I need to thank all the designers who are giving me their wonderful and comfortable styles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"And my stylist Kavita Lakhani for her sense of style and vision. If you too are looking for comfort in fashion, watch this space for my own picks for this season. Love to all you beautiful people out there who are crazy enough to follow me and be a part of my fun ride through life. This green 'fun' suit is by @advait_in. I had been dying to wear one of these shirtless jacket looks but always found the jacket neckline too deep! This one is comfortable enough for me to wear!" Archana concluded her post. She also added the hashtag The Kapil Sharma Show.

Reacting to the post, actor Bhagyashree commented, "Love u girl" and Archana replied, "@bhagyashree.online ditto Bhags. Time to meet up. But you lovebirds are always travelling." She also added, "@bhagyashree.online aww love you right back babes!" Neha Kakkar wrote, "Look at you!" and Archana responded, "@nehakakkar thank you Nehu. Mwah." Juhi Chawla posted heart eyes emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kapil Sharma Show aired its first episode on Sony Television on September 10. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the show as guests. The show started in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far. The last season aired in June this year, after which the cast members travelled to the US and Canada for Kapil Sharma's comedy tour. Apart from Archana, Sumona Chakravarti, and Kiku Sharda among others have returned for the new season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON