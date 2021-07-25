Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Tv / The Kapil Sharma Show gets new promo: Sumona Chakravarti still missing, Archana Puran Singh whacks Kapil Sharma
tv

The Kapil Sharma Show gets new promo: Sumona Chakravarti still missing, Archana Puran Singh whacks Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon return with a new season. A promo was released on Sunday, featuring Kapil Sharma alongside his co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Kapil Sharma poked fun at Archana Puran Singh in a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show have a reason to celebrate! The show is all set to return to the small screen with a new season and host Kapil Sharma shared a promo online. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser featuring his cast members - Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Sumona Chakravarti was conspicuous by her absence.

The promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show began with Krushna, Bharti, Kiku, Sudesh and Chandan declaring ‘seat confirmed’ as they posed at a selfie station inside a Covid-19 vaccination centre. Kapil then entered the frame and said, “Hum sab ki show pe seat confirm ho chuki hai kyunki hum sab ne corona vaccine ke dono doses le liye hai (All of us have confirmed our seats on the show by taking both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine).” He also urged everyone else to get fully inoculated too.

As the scene changed, Kapil could be seen dancing with Krushna, Bharti, Kiku, Sudesh and Chandan. He then realised that Archana is missing and asked his fellow cast members where she is. She walked in from the back and greeted everyone.

Explaining her lateness, Archana said, “18+ ko vaccine baad mein laga na Kapil (Vaccination was opened for those above 18 years only much later).” Kapil, who often makes jokes at her expense on The Kapil Sharma Show, said, “18+ walo ko toh kab ki lagi na Archana ji (It has been a while since those above 18 started getting the vaccines),” only to get whacked by her.

“Laughter is the best medicine but only after vaccination,” Kapil said, once again urging everyone to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon stay tuned to @SonyTV for more information #tkss #happiness.”

Sumona has long been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and played Kapil’s wife in sketches. Last week, she shared a cryptic note on Instagram after she was noted to be missing from a selfie posted by him online.

Also see: Karan Wahi shares photos of his paunch and busts myth about abs, vows ‘main wapas aaunga’

Sumona shared an excerpt from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need, which read, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back.”

