The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek is caught off guard by joke about Govinda’s chappal

The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar caught Krushna Abhishek by surprise as he made a joke about Govinda on Sunday’s episode.
Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are not on good terms.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Krushna Abhishek was stumped by a joke about his estranged uncle, Govinda, on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Vicky Kaushal and his Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar appeared as guests.

During Chandan Prabhakar’s sketch, Krushna and Kiku Sharda joined him, marking their second appearance in the episode. Krushna poked fun at Chandan and said that if he was creative, two artists would not have to return to the stage for a second time.

“Main ek hi baar aata hoon lekin original aata hoon, kuch ban ke nahi aata (I come only once but I come as myself, not dressed as someone else),” Chandan hit back. He was taking a dig at Krushna, who appeared as ‘Bachpan saab’, a caricature of Amitabh Bachchan.

Krushna said that he might be fake, but his slippers are very much real. Chandan then caught him off guard with a reference to Govinda: “Oho, yeh aapki chappal hai? Mujhe laga Govinda ji ki chappal hai (Oh, are these your slippers? I thought they were Govinda’s).”

RELATED STORIES

Govinda and Krushna’s families have shared a strained relationship since 2016. When Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja came on The Kapil Sharma Show as guests recently, Krushna chose not to shoot for the episode.

Also see | The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lehri looks for missing Krushna Abhishek, realises Govinda is reason for absence. Watch

Sunita was upset by Krushna’s actions and said that she does not want to ‘see his face ever again’. However, he hoped for things to get better between the two families.

Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah took a dig at Sunita and told Aaj Tak, “Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai (By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita?)” Sunita, meanwhile, told a leading daily that ‘problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law’.

