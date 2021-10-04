The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur ‘besharam’ as she eyes Archana Puran Singh's seat, Watch

Malaika Arora called Geeta Kapur ‘besharam (shameless)' in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show after the choreographer said she was open to replacing Archana Puran Singh on the comedy show. The actor and the choreographer, along with Terence Lewis, were promoting their dance show India's Best Dancer (IBD) on Kapil Sharma's show.

During the episode, Kapil joked, “Don't leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel.” Terence agreed, “Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD, IBD to Super Dancer.” Geeta retaliated, "From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that it should be The Kapil Sharma Show," pointing a finger at Archana's seat.

Her reaction left everyone in splits, with Malaika also calling her ‘besharam (shameless).’ “If she isn't feeling ashamed then why should I? I'll move her aside and take her throne,” Geeta said, before she noticed Archana lifting a prop, what appeared to be a pen, and threatening to hit her. Geeta immediately apologised to Archana. “Sorry, sorry, I love you Archana ma'am, sorry,” she said.

On the show, Geeta and Terence also teamed up to poke fun at Malaika. The duo joined Kapil to tease Malaika over the way she walks when she takes a walk with her dog, Casper when the paparazzi is watching. While Geeta imitated her, Terence enacted how she poses for the photographers, leaving everyone in splits. Malaika laughed in embarrassment.

Malaika, Geeta and Terence also teased Kapil. Malaika, at one point on the show, teasingly asked Kapil when did he find time to make two babies. “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Yours is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?” Malaika asked Kapil. Geeta jumped in to explain that by ‘all this’ Malaika meant making babies.

Kapil cracked everyone up with his response. He said, “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That's when I find time).” Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a son, Trishaan, earlier this year. They were already parents to a daughter, Anayra.