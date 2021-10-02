Randhir Kapoor reveals hilarious reason why Raaj Kumar refused to use their bathroom, said ‘bahar jaake karenge’. Watch

Randhir Kapoor, who will be seen as a guest on Saturday night’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with his daughter Karisma Kapoor, revealed a funny incident about late actor Raaj Kumar. A new promo was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram.

Kapil Sharma asked Randhir about the famous Holi parties at RK Studios, where the Kapoors played host to the who’s who of Bollywood. Kapil wanted to know if Raaj Kumar also attended them. Randhir then shared a funny anecdote about him.

Once Raaj Kumar came to their house for a party, Randhir said. “Mujhe unhone bulaya aur kaha, ‘Main bahar jaana chahta hoon’ (He called me and told me that he wanted to go outside).”

When Randhir asked why, Raaj Kumar said that he wanted to urinate. However, he refused to use their bathroom. “Raj Kapoor ek raja hai aur hum bhi ek raja hai. Raj Kapoor ke ghar mein aake peshaab karna uski tauheen hogi. Hum bahar jaake karenge (Raj Kapoor is a king and I am one too. If I urinate in Raj Kapoor’s home, it will be an insult to him. I will go outside),” Randhir said Raaj Kumar told him. This left Kapil in splits. +

Later in the promo, Krushna Abhishek channelled his inner Govinda and danced to Haseena Maan Jayegi with Karisma. Govinda is Krushna’s uncle and they share a strained relationship for the last several years. Their respective wives, Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah, often take potshots at each other.

Kapil also took to Twitter to share pictures with Randhir and Karisma from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. “Tonight in #tkss the cutest father daughter duo #karishmakapoor and #Randhirkapoor ji only on @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow,” he wrote in the caption.