Karisma Kapoor left red-faced as Randhir Kapoor talks about his romantic scenes: ‘I really wanted to do it with some’

Actor Karisma Kapoor and her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, will be seen as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo has been shared online.

The video began with host Kapil Sharma quizzing Randhir about the song Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye from Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which also featured his estranged wife Babita Kapoor. One of the lines in the song goes ‘shaadi ka iraada hai (I want to marry you)’.

Kapil asked, “Yeh story ki demand thi ki aapke andar se nikli thi yeh demand (Was this included in the script or was it your own demand that you expressed)?” Randhir quipped, “Meri demand pehle bani hui thi isliye maine ki (I already wanted to marry her, that is why I was a part of such a song).”

Randhir was also asked if his father, late actor Raj Kapoor, would shoot for romantic scenes in front of him or find an excuse to send him away. Randhir said it was all ‘acting’.

“Aise maine 1,500 romantic scene kiye hai. Kaiyon ke saath main really karna chahta tha (That way, I have done 1,500 romantic scenes. I really wanted to do it with some),” Randhir said, leaving Kapil in splits and Karisma red-faced. “Aur kaiyon ke saath kabhi nahi karna chahta tha (And there were some with whom I never wanted to do it),” he continued.

On Sunday, Karisma shared a picture with Randhir, and revealed that they would soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show together. “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon,” she captioned it. Her younger sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, commented, “The loves of my life.”

Karisma also shared a behind-the-scenes video from The Kapil Sharma Show, in which she was seen dancing with comedian Kiku Sharda, who was dressed as actor Sunny Deol. The two recreated the steps of the popular song Yaara O Yaara from Jeet.