The Kapil Sharma Show set for a comeback and seeks new faces

Kapil Sharma's popular TV show Kapil Sharma Show is set to return and new comedians are set to join the show. The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company has put out a casting call for the show on Instagram. Many fans of the show have responded to the post with love, adding that they would love to see Sunil Grover back as Dr Mashahoor Gulati. Sunil and Kapil had a public falling out in 2017 and the former exited their show. (Also read: Sunil Grover opens up on the possibility of working with Kapil Sharma ever again)

Alongside a picture of Kapil Sharma, a note read as: "The most popular show of Indian television is coming up with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and adding new members to the family. If you think the comedy industry is your calling, mail your profile to us. "The caption of the post made by the casting company's official Instagram account said, "We‎ all‎ love‎ the‎ Kapil‎ Sharma‎ show,‎ but‎ wouldn’t‎ you‎ love‎ it‎ more‎ if‎ you‎ could‎ now‎ be‎ a‎ part‎ of‎ it?‎ ⁣If‎ comedy‎ is‎ your‎ go-to,‎ send‎ your‎ profiles‎ now! ⁣Email‎ them‎ to‎ - mukeshchhabra@mccc.in alok@mccc.in kabeer@mccc.in …..⁣We’re‎ waiting‎."

Many fans of the show tagged digital creators, urging them to share their profiles. Some also demanded Sunil Grover to be back on the show. "If Dr Gulati (Sunil Grover's character from the show) is back in TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) then the level of it goes to another level," wrote one. Another fan commented wrote, “We miss Sunil Grover in Kapil Sharma Show."

Since their in-flight public fight in 2017, Sunil and Kapil have both expressed desire to move on from the past and were even seen together for a 2019 event. Gangs of Filmistaan was the recent show which featured Sunil. Kapil, on the other hand, took a break from his show recently for a tour of US and Canada with the show's team.

