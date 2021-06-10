Sunil Grover opens up on the possibility of working with Kapil Sharma ever again

Sunil Grover in an interview spoke about the possibility of a future collaboration with his former colleague Kapil Sharma. The two comedians had a public falling-out some years ago, following which they parted ways.

While speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sunil was asked what he thinks of Kapil, and if they would want to work together again. The two became household names after the success of Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Sunil said in Hindi, "There are no plans as of now, but if someday, something comes up, then we will definitely work together."

The actor, who has since branched out into mainstream Bollywood films, recently wished Kapil a happy birthday on Twitter. Kapil acknowledged the message in a tweet. The comedian and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, recently welcomed their second child, a son.

Kapil and Sunil's falling out reportedly happened on board a flight in 2017. Both have since expressed a desire to move on from the past. They even appeared for an event together in 2019.

Kapil told a leading daily in 2020, "Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

Sunil, who was seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, and earlier this year in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, will next be seen in Sunflower, a series created by Vikas Bahl.

