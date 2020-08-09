I have been replaced on shows and of course, it hurt: Sunil Grover

bollywood

Bollywood isn’t a dark world. I haven’t experienced anything wrong here. This industry gives you the chance to prove yourself and make a mark. If you have talent, you will find your niche,” says actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who has had a long career in entertainment. He gained popularity with the TV show, Comedy Nights with Kapil and has been part of movies including Baaghi (2016), Pataakha (2018), and Bharat (2019).

The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

Talking about his experiences and struggles in the industry, he shares, “I didn’t have any connection to the entertainment world when I started. As the acting bug had bit me, I did theatre — mostly serious plays — but I also loved to make people laugh. Even today, I feel mujhe itni comedy nahin aati. In the beginning, maine bahut dhakke khaaye, which is natural as a newbie has to learn the ways of a profession. I have been disappointed so many times. Yes, there were times jab main bhi shows pe replace hua hoon and of course, it hurt. It made me sad, but I have learnt that one has to keep trying. Maybe, those people felt that they could get someone who was more commercially viable. Luck matters here. But yeh darindo ki industry nahin hai.”

The actor admits that he has got a lot of love from the industry and one just has to prove their talent here. “No one forces anyone to join the industry but if you do, you have to go through the grind. I feel horrible for the people who have had harsh experiences in the industry,” he says.

आज का mood :

मुझसे पहले कितने शायर

आए और आकर चले गए

कुछ आहें भर कर लौट गए

कुछ नग़मे गाकर चले गए

वो भी एक पल का किस्सा थे

मैं भी एक पल का किस्सा हूँ

कल तुमसे जुदा हो जाऊँगा

वो आज तुम्हारा हिस्सा हूँ

मैं पल दो पल का शायर हूँ

पल दो पल मेरी कहानी है

...साहिर लुधियानवी साहब — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 30, 2020

Grover is happy to be back to entertaining people. He will be back on the sets and will be seen in a comedy show soon. “I had a lot of work lined up including a film and a web series, and I thought I won’t be at home at all this year. But God had other plans and things got postponed due to the pandemic.”

In the new comedy show, called Gangs of Filmistan, he will be judging acts performed on stage and will also perform some himself. “I want to make people smile and laugh in these tough times and that’s the reason why I am doing this show. I will be playing the role of a Don on the show and will enjoy the acts performed on stage. I agreed to do the show as pakk gaya tha paanch mahine se ghar baith kar. Moreover, this is an interesting concept and I will be sitting away from the unit and judging them so the physical interaction will be reduced. Moreover, I decided to take on this show also because I thought till when will sit at home. We have to get out and work, follow all guidelines for safety and santisation. A show employs hundreds of people who depend on it for their livelihoods. I am happy that this show will bring a smile on the faces of people,” he concludes.