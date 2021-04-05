Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover exchange pleasantries on Twitter, fans want reconciliation: 'Love you paji'
- Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fans called for them to put aside their differences and reconcile after they exchanged pleasantries on Twitter recently.
Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who had a public falling out a few years ago, had a brief social media exchange on Kapil's birthday last week. Sunil took to Twitter to wish his former colleague a happy birthday, and Kapil thanked him warmly.
On Sunday, responding to Sunil's April 2 message, Kapil wrote, "Thank you paji love you." In his birthday message, Sunil had written, "Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji."
Their fans appealed to them to put aside their differences and reconcile. "But sir all Indian waiting when both u come together... Please come .... Not for each other or money matter. But rest of the peoples," one person wrote. "Both should work together. I personally missing you a lot Dr. Gulati," wrote another.
Sunil and Kapil, who used to appear together on the very popular Comedy Nights with Kapil, reportedly had a brawl aboard a flight in 2017, following which Sunil quit the show and embarked on a solo career. He has since appeared in major films and the web series Tandav. Kapil, meanwhile, after a series of false starts, returned with The Kapil Sharma Show.
Both have since expressed a desire to move on from the past. They even appeared for an event together in 2019.
Also read: Kapil Sharma reveals the name of his son after Neeti Mohan asks him
Kapil told a leading daily in 2020, "Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”