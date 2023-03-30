The Last of Us episode 8: Unscripted scene steals the show as James and Ellie spar in intense battle of wits

It's official, folks. The Last of Us is a hit! The HBO adaptation of the beloved video game has taken the world by storm, and it's not hard to see why. With stunning visuals, heart-stopping action, and a cast of talented actors, this show is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about shows on television.

Unscripted scene steals the show in The Last of Us episode 8

But despite all the praise and accolades, it seems that there's still a lot more to be seen from The Last of Us. In fact, in a recent interview with Deadline, Troy Baker (who originated the role of Joel in the video game) revealed that there's an intense, unscripted scene between James (played by Baker) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) that was cut from the penultimate episode of the show.

According to Baker, the scene takes place after David (played by Scott Shepherd) leaves Ellie's cage and James enters. In this unscripted moment, James and Ellie engage in a "war without words" to see who will come out on top. Despite not making the final cut of the episode, Baker says that he is "selfishly excited for people to see me in this episode, but I think what I'm most excited to see is this episode where Bella really gets to flex and show you exactly what Bella Ramsey is capable of, and it is terrifying."

It's no surprise that Ramsey delivers an astonishing performance in episode 8, which marks one of the most definitive turning points for Ellie's character evolution. Ramsey has an incredibly dynamic screen presence, able to portray Ellie's stubborn and vicious side and youthful vulnerability with just a change of inflection. But when Ellie meets David and James, there's a special kind of inner strength amongst mortal danger that Ramsey conveys.

As for the scene itself, it's unclear whether it will make it onto the Blu-ray release of season 1. However, we're keeping our fingers crossed that we'll get to see this intense, unscripted moment between Baker and Ramsey in the deleted scenes section. One thing is for sure: The Last of Us has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of television, and we can't wait to see what season 2 has in store for us.

