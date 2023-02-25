The Masked Singer Season 9: A sneak peak at unmasked celebrity contestants and their true identities

Viewers eagerly waited for the premiere of the 9th season of The Masked Singer, which aired on February 15. This season promised to bring in fresh costumes and new celebrity contestants, along with some exciting changes and twists that will add a new dimension to the show. Fans are abuzz with anticipation for what the season holds, and the excitement surrounding the upcoming episodes have already started to build on social media. Here's the list of the celebrity contestants who got unmasked so far. (Also read: Sara Evans gets eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 9; 'shocked' fans say 'cannot believe you got voted off first')

This season has already unveiled some popular names such as Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa, with Medusa being the only one moving ahead to the ABBA night in week 2. With each episode, the show continues to eliminate singers, and we are keeping track of the famous faces behind the masks. Stay tuned to uncover the true identities of the contestants.

1. Sara Evans as Mustang

Sara Evans, the celebrated country musician behind hit songs like Born to Fly and Suds in the Bucket, was unmasked as Mustang, the second contestant to be eliminated in the first week of The Masked Singer's ninth season. Despite delivering a powerful performance of Whitesnake's Here I Go Again, Evans was eliminated early. She had initially planned to perform during week 2's ABBA night, but was shifted to the premiere with only a day's notice. Although disappointed at first, Evans eventually realized that leaving early was the right decision as she missed her children and had a lot going on in her career.

2. Dick Van Dyke as Gnome

The Masked Singer season 9 premiere started with a shocking reveal as Gnome was unmasked as Dick Van Dyke. the actor, best known for his roles on the Dick Van Dyke Show and as Bert the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins, was evicted following a performance of When You're Smiling, by Billie Holiday on the stage.

3. Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster

The second week saw the elimination of Rock Lobster, who was unmasked to be multifaceted personality, Howie Mandel. The 67-year-old America's Got Talent judge and former Deal or No Deal host was evicted after a playful performance of ABBA's "SOS." He expressed his displeasure over leaving the show, and said, “I think that I really shone and my singing is impeccable. My dancing was… the other dancers couldn't keep up. I felt like even with my singing, the music track couldn't keep up with me rhythmically or even on key. But that didn't stop me, because I'm a consummate professional. And I think the judges got it wrong in eliminating me, because I believe that I had so much more to offer, and I should have been in the finale, but to each their own" to Entertainment Weekly.

4. Debbie Gibson as Night Owl

In the second week, Medusa removed a few significant personalities, including Night Owl, who turned out to be Debbie Gibson. She rose to fame for her songs like Shake Your Love and Lost In Your Eyes', got eliminated after performing Fernando by ABBA.