Sara Evans gets eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 9; 'shocked' fans say 'cannot believe you got voted off first'

Singer Sara Evans got eliminated from the ninth season of The Masked Singer. Sara took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of the show on Thursday. She also penned a heartfelt message describing her journey on the reality show. She called her experience ‘awesome.’ Many fans rushed to the comment section and reacted to her eviction. (Also read: The Masked Singer 2023: All you should need to know about Season 9 from format, contestants, judges, costumes to timings)

In the first episode, three masked contestants tried their best to secure a place in the second episode, without disclosing their identities. Their costumes were Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa. Dick Van Dyke as Gnome was eliminated in the first round. Then, Mustang and Medusa gave a tough competition in the Battle Royale round. The two sang Rihanna's Diamonds. The Mustang's costume was worn by Sara.

In both rounds, Sara's calm and serene voice had a favorable impact on the audience and fans when she sang Here I Go Again in the first round, showcasing a country music-style flair. She dropped hints by disclosing specifics about her many record-breaking accomplishments and moments where she nearly lost her life. Additionally, she proudly mentioned being recognized as one of the ‘50 Most Beautiful People’ in a magazine.

Sara took to Instagram and wrote, “I guess that cat's out of the bag…or the Mustang is out of the stable! I had such an awesome time being part of the masked singer season 9 Premiere! ” She used ‘The Masked singer’ as the hashtag. In the pictures, she wore a leather corset co-ords set. She kept her hair untied as she stood with the host, Nick Cannon on the stage. Actor Lisa Hartman Black commented, “Awesome and beautiful!” Musician Matt Bloyd wrote, “Omg omg omg!”

Reacting to her eviction post, one of Sara's fans commented, “You did amazing. If that format was better, you would've made it through.” Another fan wrote, “I knew it was you! Recognized that fantastic voice!” Other fan commented, “Can't believe they sent you home you were amazing!” “You shouldn't have been voted off”. added one. “I loved Mustang, I wanted to keep seeing you on the show dear Sara", wrote another. “You were freaking incredible! I cannot believe you got voted off first. You killed it up there! Way to go”, added other.

Sara Evans, a well-known singer and songwriter, is acknowledged for her contributions to the music industry, with 39 singles, ten studio albums, three compilation albums, and two extended plays to her credit. Her chart-topping tracks comprises of Born to Fly, Suds in the Bucket, A Real Fine Place to Start, No Place That Far among others.