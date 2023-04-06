The Tonight Show- Jimmy Fallon challenges Matt Demon to Beer Pong twist

Actor-Comedian Jimmy Fallon made it his mission that no one will leave his show without a smile between their lips. On Wednesday in The Tonight Show, on NBC Jimmy and Matt Damon face off in a popular drinking game beer pong with a basketball. And fans took twitter to react to this duo’s hilarious moment.

Image Credit: The Tonight Show

In the title show Matt Damon talks about meeting his wife 20 years ago the same day, working with Batman star Ben Affleck to get NBA legend Michael Jordan’s approval for their upcoming movie, Air. Martian star explains to Fallon that their date of anniversary is 4.5.23, and coincidentally Jordan had only two jersey numbers IN his whole career, it was 45 and 23, which eventually stands as 4.5.23.

As the theme and talk of the show revolves around basket-ball, Jimmy arranged a beer-pong game but with some twist, where you have to dunk a basket-ball instead of pong into six giant glasses filled with beer. If one of them scores a point, the other one has to take one beer shot and first to score three will win. As a star of the show Matt went first and missed his first chance, while Jimmy managed to score a point with a hilariously posed hook-shot. Matt also failed the second attempt but Jimmy scored again and Matt had to take two beer shots back to back. In the third attempt Matt scored a point, and the reaction on Jimmy's face will be the most hilariously intriguing face of the show. Before the third shot Jimmy once again promoted Matt’s Air and requested the viewers to go to theaters. Jimmy basket for the third point and won the Beer Pong Basket-ball Segment.

Image Credit: The Tonight Show

The program airs weeknights at 11.35p.m E.T.