‘The View’ cohost Sunny Hostin reveals that Whoopi Goldberg farts the most on show's set

The View cohost Sunny Hostin recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In an interesting segment on the show, Hostin was asked rapid fire questions related to her 'The View' cohosts namely Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Whoopi Goldberg; Sunny Hostin(Getty Images)

One of the questions asked by Cohen was "Who actually passes gas the most on set?". Hostin quickly replied "Whoopi" which made the audience burst into laughter.

However, in response to other questions, Hostin revealed that Goldberg was also the “most generous gift giver” and “most likely to pick up the check” at dinner.

During the show, she revealed Haines to be the most punctual on the set. Responding to Cohen's question "Who has the longest list of guests that they refuse to ever have back on the show," Hostin answered "probably, Joy".

Interestingly, in a March episode of The View, Goldberg admitted to farting while in the middle of a statement.

Goldberg had joined the show in 2007. She became the moderator after Rosie O’Donnell left the talk show in 2009. Her real name is Caryn Johnson and she adopted the stage name "Whoopi Goldberg" after getting success as a comedian in Hollywood. There is an interesting story behind how she adopted her stage name. During a 2017 appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she said “The theaters I was performing in were very small, so if you were gassy you had to walk away farting. [People] would say I was like a whoopee cushion. I was sometimes quite noisy, never offensive!”

