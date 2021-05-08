Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'

Actor Theo James has announced that he will not return for the future seasons of PBS series Sanditon. The actor, who played the role of Sidney Parker on UK period drama, made the announcement after the network decided to reverse the show's cancellation and renew it for two more seasons.

"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," James wrote in a statement, posted on the show’s official Twitter account.

"The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series," he added.

Developed by Andrew Davies, Sanditon is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, which the celebrated author wrote months before her death in 1817.

It is set during the Regency era and follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a young and naive heroine as she navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

The first season of the show had premiered on PBS in January 2020. PBS said despite the absence of James, the upcoming seasons of the show will be full of "romance and adventure".

"While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store," the network said.