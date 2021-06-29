Aniruddh Dave on 55 days of hospitalisation: At times I didn’t know if I would wake up the next day

“Two months is a long time to be hospitalised,” says Aniruddh Dave who was treated for 55 days in a Bhopal hospital after contracting Covid-19.

“To see patients who are suffering, severe cases with various infections, hearing them howling in pain was quite tough to say the least. Himmat rakhna mushkil tha. It was a painful time and one couldn’t shut them out either as everyone was in one room in the ICU. After I shifted to a private room, the hustle-bustle of the hospital and watching emergency situations being dealt with was something I can never forget. Staying positive was not easy,” says the actor, who is currently in Kota, and has been advised bed rest for a month. He still feels fatigue if he stays up, walks or talks for a long time.

Aniruddh Dave admits that the support of his family, doctors, nursing staff and friends from the entertainment industry helped tremendously. “Karma does matter as if I have helped anyone in life or done any good, this is what I have earned. I feel maine yeh good wishes and love kamaya hai life mein. They helped in keeping up my strength and positive energy. I wouldn’t be able to talk to people as I had an oxygen mask, so I would talk in sign language over video calls or text a bit. Even now, talking about all of it is making me so emotional,” he shares.

Aniruddh thanked the hospital staff when he got discharged last week.

He tested positive for Covid-19 after shooting for a web show along with 30 others. But his case worsened and he had to be hospitalised. When his lung function capacity was at 85%, Dr Goenka at Chirayu Hospital asked his wife, Shubhi Ahuja, to visit him as he was critical. “She didn’t understand what to do. I didn’t know at that time, but I couldn’t recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I didn’t know agar aankh bandh karunga toh khulegi ke nahin. For 45 days, meri saans meri nahin thi, I was on oxygen support. When I recovered a bit, I would tell friends that I want to breathe on my own. I believe that maan lo toh haar hai, thaan lo toh jeet,” recalls the Patiala Babes actor.

Aniruddh Dave is thankful to so many friends from the industry, who cheered him up and checked up on him. Though the last two months have been emotionally, physically, mentally and even financially exhausting for him, he feels, “Money is not everything. Main kama loonga, par jaan hai toh jahaan. Sometimes, I cry to celebrate the new life that I have got,” he concludes.