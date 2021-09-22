'This fight's for you, Khaleesi': Jason Momoa takes potshot at Game of Thrones finale in Dune video, watch

Actor Jason Momoa seemingly took a dig at the divisive finale of Game of Thrones in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for his upcoming film, Dune. The actor, who became a household name after playing Khal Drogo on the hit HBO fantasy, plays the samurai-like Duncan Idaho in Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science-fiction novel, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

In the video, titled Dune Awaits: Becoming Duncan Idaho, Momoa prepared to film a big fight scene for the film. Just before they were about to shoot the sequence, he looked into the camera and said, “Just saw the season finale of Game of Thrones last night.” He took a breath and added, “This fight's for you, Khaleesi.”

Game of Thrones broke viewership records over eight successful seasons, but concluded in 2019 with a final batch of episodes that divided fans. People were most vocal about the showrunners' decision to go off-book and turn Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, into a villain. Even several cast members have since expressed disappointment with how the show concluded.

Khal Drogo and Daenerys were husband and wife in the show's first season, during which Drogo was killed. Momoa subsequently appeared in several action-heavy roles such as Conan the Barbarian, and most recently the Netflix film Sweet Girl. His most successful film, however, is Aquaman. He will reprise his role in a sequel that is currently being filmed.

Dune arrives in theatres in October. In the US and certain other territories, it'll be released simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service. The film also features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and others.