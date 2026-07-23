‘Those who attack police cannot be called students’: Rupali Ganguly says NEET protesters are hurting their own cause

As protests over the NEET paper leak continue across the country, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly has shared her views on the issue after videos of police using lathis and tear gas on protesting students sparked widespread discussion. While expressing support for students seeking justice and a fair examination system, she drew a firm line against violence. Referring to the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi, Rupali said that attacking police personnel or damaging public property only weakens the movement and shifts the focus away from the students' real demands.

Rupali Ganguly supports the cause but condemns violence

Rupali Ganguly backs police after NEET protest violence, warns against political hijacking.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rupali Ganguly said that while students deserve justice, those involved in violent acts should not be seen as representatives of the movement. “Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause.” she wrote on X on Wednesday.

She then went onto add, “The demand for justice over paper leaks is valid. Students deserve a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again. In recent paper leak cases, governments and investigating agencies have launched probes, arrested suspects, and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved. At the same time, efforts have been announced to strengthen the examination process and prevent future leaks.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, students deserve "a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again". She also pointed out that the government and investigating agencies have already begun investigations and made arrests in connection with the case. “Unfortunately, when violence replaces peaceful protest, genuine student concerns risk being overshadowed. If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice. India stands with its students. India stands with its people. The fight should be for transparency, accountability, and better reforms—not for violence or destruction,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, students deserve "a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again". She also pointed out that the government and investigating agencies have already begun investigations and made arrests in connection with the case. “Unfortunately, when violence replaces peaceful protest, genuine student concerns risk being overshadowed. If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice. India stands with its students. India stands with its people. The fight should be for transparency, accountability, and better reforms—not for violence or destruction,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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She further said that once a peaceful protest turns violent, it becomes easier for the real issue to be pushed into the background. “To every student and every citizen: protest peacefully, stay united, and do not let anyone hijack your movement or manipulate your emotions for political or ideological agendas. Your future is too important to become someone else's tool. Peaceful, democratic action is the strongest way to bring lasting change,” she concluded her post.

What is the protest about?

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The protests erupted after allegations of a NEET paper leak left lakhs of medical aspirants angry and demanding accountability. The outrage intensified after reports of multiple students dying by suicide, with many blaming the immense pressure surrounding the examination and the uncertainty that followed.

Students, parents and supporters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in several cities across the country, calling for action. The campaign has been spearheaded by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which took shape after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as "cockroaches". Protesters later embraced the term, turning it into a symbol of defiance.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

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The movement reached a crucial moment during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. While the demonstration began peacefully, tensions escalated after clashes broke out between a section of protesters and the police, prompting authorities to use tear gas and batons. Despite the confrontation, protests have continued in Delhi and other parts of the country, with participants saying they will keep pushing for justice and a more transparent examination system.