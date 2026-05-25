Rupali Ganguly slams Dhruv Rathee's ‘humiliate PM Modi’ remark: 'Don’t need a YouTuber as our spokesperson'

Quoting Dhruv Rathee’s post on X, Rupali wrote: It’s funny hearing the word “humiliation” for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the democratically elected Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy. He has been winning democratic elections continuously for over 25 years now. First as a Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister. There are simply no words to describe how deeply millions of us love, admire, and trust him."

The exchange began after Dhruv Rathee took to X and wrote, “Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister. He fails to fulfill the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader. I would like to encourage foreign journalists from other European countries to ask him questions wherever they see him, just like Helle Lyng did. Embarrass him so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people. You will be doing great service for India’s progress.”

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sparked attention for his latest remark on PM Narendra Modi . Dhruv said that the PM deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes and that he fails to fulfil the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader. Actor Rupali Ganguly has now reacted to the comments and said that millions of Indians love and respect him and they don't need a YouTuber sitting abroad to lecture them.

She went on to add, “And as for India’s progress, leave that to us Indians. More than 1.4 billion Indians are capable enough of deciding what is good for our country. We don’t need a YouTuber sitting abroad, disconnected from India’s ground reality, pretending to be our spokesperson while building his entire online career around mocking, criticizing, and fearmongering about the very country that made him relevant.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he concluded a ‘very productive’ tour of Italy as he thanked PM Meloni and the people of Italy for their friendship. He said key outcome of the visit was the decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday last week for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and broke the internet hours later by dropping pictures with his Italian counterpart “friend”.