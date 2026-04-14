Ranveer Singh roasts Dhruv Rathee over Dhurandhar criticism in new ad? Fans call Bhavandar poster ‘absolute peak moment’

The RuPay advertisement shows Ranveer Singh telling his father-in-law and badminton legend that his app can pay anywhere and everywhere. The two can be seen outside a cinema hall buying tickets and popcorn. The poster behind them shows Ranveer Singh's image with "Bhavandar" written on it. It did not take fans too long to wonder if the poster was a dig at Dhruv Rathee's criticism of Dhurandhar.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh 's recent advertisement with father-in-law Prakash Padukone has sparked a conversation on the internet. His eagle-eyed fans spotted a moment which they believe is a dig at Dhruv Rathee 's criticism of Dhurandhar, and they cannot stop talking about the subtle jibe.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had shared videos criticising Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge while discussing an imaginary film with the same name, Operation Bhavandar. In his videos, the YouTuber alleged that both films were “propaganda” for the ruling party.

Fans flooded social media with hilarious comments. One fan commented, "This is so meta joke... Bhavandar..." Another commented, "How Ranveer Singh trolls @dhruv_rathee." Another wrote, "Wait I’m crying, the movie advertised behind them is BHAVANDAR." Another fan said, "Bhavandar movie. I see what y'all did there." Another commented, "No Dhruv Rathee was harmed." Another wrote, "Ranveer has no chill. He roasted Dhruv Rathee so silently." Another comment read, "He roasted Dhruv Rathee without saying a word. Absolute peak moment."

Dhruv Rathee's criticism of Dhurandhar In his YouTube video, Dhruv said, "Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.”

Dhruv also dismissed people defending Dhurandhar by calling it ‘just a film’. He said, “The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari.”

About Ranveer Singh's recent and upcoming movie Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film has collected over ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office and over ₹1,700 crore worldwide in just four weeks. The film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt among others, continues its dream run at the box office. It is the first Bollywood film to have earned over ₹1,000 crore net in India.

Ranveer will next be seen in the movie Pralay. Helmed by Jai Mehta, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role and is scheduled to go on floors later this year.