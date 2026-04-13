Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film slows down, collects ₹1088 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh film has registered a sharp dip as it enters the fifth week in theatres. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been unbeatable at the box office since its release on March 19, shattering records one after the other. It scripted history by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore mark in India. (Also read: Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' IPL victory, internet is reminded of his viral tweet from the past) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 26: Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 sees dip The latest update from Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹5.20 crore on its 5th Monday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,303.37 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,088.62 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned ₹263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected ₹110.60 crore. At the box office, the film is facing heat from new releases such as the action-drama Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and the Tamil sci-fi romance Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) featuring Pradeep Ranganathan.

So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore), RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.