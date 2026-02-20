Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone step out together for first time after extortion threat, cheer for Prakash Padukone
Recently, Prakash Padukone joined a session at a school in Mumbai, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the event to cheer for him.
Days after tightening security at their residence following an extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen stepping out in the city to show their support for her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone at a recent event in Mumbai. And the pictures from the family outing are winning the internet.
Ranveer, Deepika step out to cheer Prakash Padukone
On Thursday, Prakash Padukone joined a session titled, Beyond Winning: What Sports Cultivate in Children, at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS Mumbai).
Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, also joined the couple at the event. Several pictures from the event have surfaced on social media.
One heartwarming picture from the event captures Ranveer and Deepika seated in the audience alongside Anju, fully engrossed in the session. While Ranveer applauds enthusiastically, Deepika flashes a warm smile as an attendee asks a question during the session. Another photo shows the trio looking attentively towards an attendee who is in the middle of asking a question.
One picture shows Deepika proudly posing on stage with her father alongside other guests and attendees present at the session. Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, can also be seen on the stage.
For the outing, Deepika opted for a simple yet elegant white ethnic ensemble, while Ranveer looked dapper in a black trouser suit paired with a crisp white T-shirt and black blazer.
As the pictures surfaced on social media, several fan pages quickly shared them, prompting a flood of reactions from their admirers, many of whom filled the comment sections with red heart emojis.
The outing comes days after the couple took steps to heighten security outside their Mumbai residence after Ranveer allegedly received a threatening voice note on WhatsApp, in which the sender demanded crores. Earlier this month, Ranveer received another threat, this time from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang. In a voice note, the unidentified man is heard issuing a warning to the actor, claiming that their “entire staff” would be targeted if he doesn’t listen to them and follow what they tell him.
Ranveer and Deepika’s recent projects
Ranveer was last seen in the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dharfilm earned ₹1300 crore worldwide. He will be seen next in Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on March 19.
Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, scheduled for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Alongside this, she is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.