Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone step out together for first time after extortion threat, cheer for Prakash Padukone

Days after tightening security at their residence following an extortion threat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen stepping out in the city to show their support for her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone at a recent event in Mumbai. And the pictures from the family outing are winning the internet. Deepika Padukone’s mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani also joined the couple at the event.

Ranveer, Deepika step out to cheer Prakash Padukone On Thursday, Prakash Padukone joined a session titled, Beyond Winning: What Sports Cultivate in Children, at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS Mumbai).

Deepika’s mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, also joined the couple at the event. Several pictures from the event have surfaced on social media.

One heartwarming picture from the event captures Ranveer and Deepika seated in the audience alongside Anju, fully engrossed in the session. While Ranveer applauds enthusiastically, Deepika flashes a warm smile as an attendee asks a question during the session. Another photo shows the trio looking attentively towards an attendee who is in the middle of asking a question.

One picture shows Deepika proudly posing on stage with her father alongside other guests and attendees present at the session. Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, can also be seen on the stage.

For the outing, Deepika opted for a simple yet elegant white ethnic ensemble, while Ranveer looked dapper in a black trouser suit paired with a crisp white T-shirt and black blazer.