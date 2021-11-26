TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan opts to leave as Kapil Sharma flirts with Chitrangda Singh, host jokes 'nikal jao phir’. Watch

Actor Abhishek Bachchan offered to leave The Kapil Sharma Show as host Kapil Sharma flirted with actor Chitrangda Singh. After stopping Abhishek from doing so, Kapil teased him saying 'nikal jao phir (you can leave then)’. Their act was teased in a new promo of the upcoming episode featuring Abhishek and Chitrangda, who will be promoting their film, Bob Biswas.

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Chitrangda while asking her about 'crazy' fan experiences.

Referring to her hit song, Aao Raja from the film Gabbar is Back, Kapil jokingly asked Chitrangda if any fan has trespassed the boundaries and tried to meet her. He then changed his tone and asked her again. "Aisa hua hai kabhi (Has it ever happened)?" to which she asked, "Kya (What)?" and he replied, "Koi crazy fan aapke piche hi pad gaya ho (A crazy fan came after you)?" She said, "Aisi awaaz wala toh nahi pada aaj tak (No one with a similar voice)."

Abhishek cut in and asked, "Toh baat pakki samajh le (So should we consider it a done deal)?" Kapil then told Chitrangda, "Aapko toh waise bhi banduk ji zarurat nahi hai. Aap aankh utha ke dekh le toh (You don't even need a gun. Your eyes are enough)."

As they burst out laughing, Kapil told Chitrangda, "Keep laughing. You're looking very beautiful." Abhishek interjected and asked, "What's going on yaar? Hum dono aap (we will and you)" as he gestured at himself and special guest Archana Puran Singh with his hands indicating that they leave the show and Kapil stay behind with Chitrangda.

"Nahi, nahi bhai, aise kya baat kar rahe hai aap (No no, why are you saying that)?" Kapil told Abhishek and added after looking at his watch, "Nikal jao phir (you can leave then)." All of them were left in splits at Kapil's remark.

Meanwhile, fans will see Abhishek seen in Bob Biswas. In the film, he will play the titular role and Chitrangda will essay the character of his wife. The actor will also be seen in several other projects including Dasvi. He also has Breathe Season 3 in the pipeline. Abhishek was last seen in Ludo, a Netflix Original.

