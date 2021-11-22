TKSS: Krushna Abhishek shocks wife Kashmera Shah by touching her feet, roasts her in front of cackling Salman Khan, fans

Krushna Abhishek's latest skit on The Kapil Sharma Show left everyone in splits. On Sunday's episode of the comedy show, Krushna put on his usual Dharmendra-from-Dharam-Veer costume and poked fun at a few guest members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also in the audience this time was Krushna's wife, actor Kashmera Shah. Krushna first introduced the audience to the show's producer, then a photographer, cracking jokes about them all through. When it was Kashmera's turn, he fell to her feet as she let out a scream. He asked her, “Aapko koi dikkat toh nahi (Do you have any problem)?" Kashmera tells him that she doesn't. “Toh phir Krushna ko itni dikkat kyu deti hai (Then why do you give Krushna so many problems)?” he said as the audience roared with laughter and Kashmera whacked him.

Also read: Krushna Abhishek pokes fun at his feud with Govinda, marriage with Kashmera Shah: ‘Should have married Naseeruddin Shah’

Krushna did not stop at this. Addressing guest Salman Khan, he told him how he has watched all his film but did not like Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaaye, which also starred Kashmera. “I did not like it for just one thing,” he said as co-star Kiku Sharda asked if he meant Kashmera. “No, Chunky Panday," Krushna tells him. “But there was no Chunky Panday in that movie," Kiku asks him. “Ghonchu, tu ishare nahi samajhta kya (Idiot, take a hint),” Krushna tells him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krushna and Kashmera fell in love while shooting for their film Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya (2007) and secretly got married in Las Vegas in 2013. In 2017, they welcomed twin boys through surrogacy.

Salman Khan is the producer of the Kapil Sharma Show and had arrived on sets to promote his upcoming movie, Antim: the Final Truth. His co-star Aayush Sharma and director Mahesh Manjrekar had also joined him for the same.

Antim stars Salman as a police officer and Aayush as a gangster. This is Aayush's second film after Loveyatri.