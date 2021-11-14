Home / Entertainment / Tv / Krushna Abhishek pokes fun at his feud with Govinda, marriage with Kashmera Shah: ‘Should have married Naseeruddin Shah’
  • Krushna Abhishek, on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, made jokes about his ongoing spat with uncle Govinda. He also poked fun at his wife Kashmera Shah.
Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah are in the middle of a feud with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 10:54 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Krushna Abhishek poked fun at his long-running feud with his uncle Govinda on Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. On being told that there were two Buntys and two Bablis in the film because it was ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, he remarked that Singham 2 did not have two Ajay Devgns.

“Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays),” Krushna quipped, taking a dig at his fight with Govinda.

The relationship between Krushna and Govinda’s families has been strained since 2016. Recently, when Govinda and his wife appeared on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna chose to skip it. An upset Sunita ruled out a reconciliation between the two families.

On the show, Krushna also poked fun at his wife Kashmera Shah, while talking to guest Rani Mukerji. Krushna told Rani that the only thing he did not like about her film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye was Kashmera.

Krushna, who was appearing as his character Sapna, said, “Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier).”

“Arre main toh Satish Shah bolne wali thi. Lekin phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening),” he added.

Krushna and Kashmera got married in 2013 and welcomed twin sons, Rayaaan and Krishaang, via surrogacy in 2017.

