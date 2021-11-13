TKSS: Rani Mukerji reacts after fan asks price of tomatoes, Saif Ali Khan says he kills time by seeing JCB dig up roads

Rani Mukerji will be seen fielding a few questions related to homemaking on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bunty Aur Bubli 2.

A new promo from the comedy show was released on Instagram in which Kapil Sharma informed fans that Rani Mukerji plays the role of a middle-class woman in Bunty Aur Bubli 2. Keeping her character in mind, he told a few homemakers in the studio to ask household-related questions to her.

One of the women in the audience was seen asking Rani the cost of tomatoes. “Tamatar jo hota hai, kya bhaav chal raha hoga? Any idea? (Do you know how much tomatoes cost?)” Kapil read the question. Rani confessed, “Wo nahi pata (I don't know).”

Kapil then joked, “Itni badi heroine, tamatar ko kaha bhaav deti hogi (She's such a big heroine, why will she give importance to tomatoes.)”

In another portion of the video, Kapil asked Saif how he spends his time when he's not shooting for a film. “I try to expand my general knowledge, I see outside the window to see how the JCB machine digging up the road,” Saif replied, with a straight face, leaving Kapil and Rani in splits.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release later this month. While Rani reprises her role as Babli, Saif fills Abhishek Bachchan's shoes as Bunty.

Rani, in a recent press release, had said that she bonded with Saif over parenthood on the sets of Bunty Aur Bubli 2. While Saif is a father of four children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh, and Taimur and Jeh with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani has a daughter named Adira with Aditya Chopra.

"Saif is one of my most favourite co-stars and him partnering with me in this film has been truly very special. Saif and my equation was always different through the years we have worked together. This time around it was of course different since Saif had Taimur and I had Adira, even though Saif was a dad all through the years I have known him but I think me becoming a mother this time made us relate to each other even more because we had more conversations as parents and we spoke about our children very often during the shoot of the film," Rani said.

