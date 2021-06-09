Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Tom Hiddleston on Loki's gender fluidity: 'He's been a character you could never put in a box'
Tom Hiddleston on Loki's gender fluidity: 'He's been a character you could never put in a box'

At a screening of his upcoming series Loki, actor Tom Hiddleston expressed his happiness that the popular villain's gender fluidity was addressed by the makers in the streaming series.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Tom Hiddleston’s Loki made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor.

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston said he welcomed Marvel Studios' decision to address the popular villain's gender fluidity in a new Disney streaming series that debuts on Wednesday.

At a screening in London on Tuesday, Tom noted that Loki had been portrayed as gender-fluid in Marvel comic books as well as in Norse mythology, where the character originated.

On Sunday, Walt Disney Co released a clip from the new series and briefly showed a prisoner file that listed Loki's sex as "fluid".

"It's always been there," Tom said in an interview at the screening. "Loki as a character has had such a broad-ranging and wide-ranging identity. He's always been a character you could never put in a box, you could never pin down."

"I was really pleased we were able to touch on that in the series," the British actor added.

Tom has played Loki, the god of mischief, since his appearance in the 2010 movie Thor.

The new six-episode series takes place after events depicted in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. It catches up with Loki just after the Battle of New York when he escapes from Avengers custody and steals a time stone known as the Tesseract.

A group known as the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which keeps events from various universes in proper sequence, places Loki under arrest for abusing time travel and he is stripped of his shape-shifting powers.

"You take Loki, who seems to always be in control, and you put him in an environment where he has no control at all, no power, no potency," Tom said in an interview earlier this week.

Owen Wilson co-stars as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius, who enlists Loki's help in finding a killer who is disrupting the timeline. Owen said he had not watched many Marvel films and relied on "Loki Lectures" from Tom to help him understand the character.

"A lot of the way that we sort of play off each other sort of began in kind of just talking about stuff in those early days," Owen said.

(Reporting by Sarah Mills in London and Rollo Ross and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis)

