Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan seeks return of passport seized by police; Mumbai court to hear application tomorrow

Actor Sheezan Khan, who was in jail since December 25, 2022, for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, was released on bail in March this year. Sheezan has now filed an application in a Mumbai court seeking the return of his passport, which was seized by police. The court will hear his application on Tuesday. Also read: Sheezan Khan granted bail by Maharashtra court in Tunisha Sharma death case, told to submit passport

Sheezan Khan was arrested last year in relation with Tunisha Sharma's death case.

News agency ANI tweeted on Monday, "Actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Television actor Sheezan Khan filed an application in Vasai court to return his passport seized by police. Vasai court will hear this application of Sheezan Khan tomorrow." The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with ₹1 Lakh surety bond and asked the actor to submit his passport as well. Sheezan was arrested in December last year and had been under judicial custody ever since.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of the TV serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul near Valiv in Palghar. Sheezan was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by the late actor's mother. He was granted bail in March by a court, which said there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and the chargesheet filed.

Earlier this year, the Waliv Police filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actor's death case. Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like 'family' to them. Sheezan was reportedly dating his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha weeks before her death. She was found dead a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma had levelled serious allegations against Sheezan after the actor's death stating that he used to beat Tunisha and forced her to adopt Islam. Although, Sheezan's sister, actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of ‘neglecting’ her daughter, and said that the late actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting her daughter and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," Falaq had said earlier this year during a press meet.

