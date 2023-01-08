Tunisha Sharma's mother: 'Sheezan Khan’s mom claims I wouldn’t give my daughter money, I gave her 3 lakh in 3 months'

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma reacted to statements made by Sheezan Khan's mother Kehekshan Faisi, and dismissed allegations that she would take all the money from the late actor. She also talked about the day Tunisha died on the set of her TV show. Denying allegations of Sheezan’s mother that she took her daughter's money, Vanita said she transferred ₹3 lakhs to her daughter in three months, and her bank statement would prove the same. Also read: Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her, Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tunisha Sharma died on December 24. She was found dead on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The late actor 's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan had been taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide. Now, Tunisha’s mother, Vanita has spoken about her daughter's death, and the allegations levelled against her.

“I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationship. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her ₹3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement," she told Aaj Tak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vanita also added, “She was going to pain during her breakup. She had said, “ I had been cheated on, Sheezan had used me’. I told her to concentrate on the show. Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs, and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

She also accused Sheezan's mother of 'disturbing' Tunisha by 'talking about his girlfriends to her'. Vanita added she spoke to Sheezan’s mother about the same, and asked her why she was 'holding Tunisha back'.

Earlier, Vanita had alleged her daughter Tunisha’s death could be a case of murder. She also accused Sheezan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion. Sheezan's family has denied all such claims. His sister Falaq Naaz has accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the late actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. She also said that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up weeks before her death on a positive note. Falaq and her sister Shafaq Naaz, and mother Kehekshan Faisi, along with Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra recently held a press conference to counter Vanita's claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.