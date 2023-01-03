Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her, Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims

Tunisha Sharma did not share a good equation with her mother and her family, Sheezan Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra has claimed in a fresh press conference. He also said that Tunisha's mom Vanita Sharma even tried to strangulate her once. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and cops arrested her co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan a day later on charges of abettment to suicide. (Also read| Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sister clarifies breakup was ‘mutual’)

"Tunisha's mom is well aware that Tunisha did not have good equations with her family. After the death of Tunisha's father, she has never celebrated her birthday happily. This was the first time that she planned to celebrate her birthday, years after she last celebrated her birthday with her father. The cops are investigating the relation between Tunisha's mom and Sanjeev Kaushal."

"It was Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mom Vanita Sharma who dominated and controlled her. Post lockdown, Tunisha's mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," Sheezan's lawyer claimed.

He also said that Tunisha's “so-called uncle Pawan Sharma” was fired as her manager four years ago “because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her”. He added, "Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her, Sheezan Khan's lawyer claimsl Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money."

Sheezan's lawyer was accompanied by Sheezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother Kehekshan Faisi at the press conference. After the conference ended, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz posted a video on Instagram and clarified that the breakup between Tunisha and Sheezan was based on ‘mutual understanding'. Sheezan and Tunisha broke up a few weeks before she was found dead on the set of their TV show.

