Tunisha Sharma's mom Vanita reacts to Sheezan Khan starring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Hours after actor Sheezan Khan was granted permission to travel abroad for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, late actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma strongly reacted against the decision of the show makers. Sheezan was granted bail after arrest in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Recently, Maharashtra's Vasai court allowed police to return Sheezan's passport to him with travel permission for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also read: Sheezan Khan allowed by court to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24, 2022. (Photo- ANI)(ANI)

Reacting to the news of Sheezan's participation in the show, Tunisha's mother was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages?”

“Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows,” she also said.

After Sheezan's release from jail last month, the actor had filed an application before the court seeking to get his passport back while citing the shoot of a TV serial. It turned out to be for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The court has allowed him to travel abroad till 10th July 2023.

The Times Of India quoted Sheezan's lawyer, "We are grateful to the honourable court that has permitted Sheezan to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Sheezan also said that he had full faith that “justice wouldn’t be denied”.

Sheezan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. He was reportedly dating his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha who was found dead on the sets of the show, weeks after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship.

Sheezan was arrested in December last year. He was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. His bail came with ₹1 Lakh surety bond. The court had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.

