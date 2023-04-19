Twitter schools Kylie Jenner after she calls plastic surgery rumours misconception: ‘Who is she trying to fool?’

Kylie Jenner has revealed that it is a common 'misconception' of the public that she has had a ‘lot of plastic surgery’. The Kardashians star spoke bout her insecurities in a new interview and denied that she has had major work done on her face. (Also read: Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after breakup with Travis Scott: Report)

Kylie Jenner said that its a 'misconception' that she has had plastic surgery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, it was reported that the 25 year-old was dating Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. The relationship rumours arrived months after it was reported that Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, and son Aire. Neither of the two have yet addressed the romance rumours or stepped out together in public.

Now, in a recent interview with Homme Girls, the reality TV personality and entrepreneur opened up about the misconception surrounding her getting a lot of plastic surgery and said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!”

Kylie further talked about her wanting to get full lips and said that she didn't have any insecurities or self-esteem issues. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kylie's comment ensured a bunch of reactions on Twitter where many slammed the reality TV personality for lying about not getting plastic surgery. Many users shared old pictures of Kylie with her recent ones to show how she has had a lot of work done and is now lying about it. "april fools was weeks ago honey," read one tweet. "Who is she trying to fool?" asked a user. Another user said, "You know we can see you ? Right?" "Can she be for real for one min?" asked another user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Kylie's name was involved with her friend Hailey Bieber in the controversy that was linked to Selena Gomez. After Kylie posted a selfie of her eyebrows with Hailey, many assumed that they were taking a dig at Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena and slammed both Hailey and Kylie. Later, Selena urged her fans to be kinder and revealed that Hailey had received death threats following the controversy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.