Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet after breakup with Travis Scott: Report

Kylie Jenner appears to be moving on from Travis Scott. The mom-of-two is said to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet. The relationship rumours come months after it was reported that Kylie had broken up with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one. The reality TV personality and entrepreneur and Timothée have not yet addressed the romance rumours or stepped out together in public. Also read: Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly seeing each other.

Kylie reportedly decided that she didn’t want to make things official with Timothée Chalamet during the recent Coachella festival, where she was spotted with her friends. No other details have been revealed about their alleged romance, but the two were reportedly seen chatting during Paris Fashion Week in January this year.

A source has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Timothée are dating. However, according to the source, it's not all that serious right now. "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes... It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun," the source said as quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

The source further said in the same report, "Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

Back in January, it was reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had split again. They previously took a break in late 2019 before rekindling their romance in February 2020. Their daughter, Stormi, was born on February 1, 2018, while their son, Aire, was born on February 2, 2022. Prior to her romance with Travis, Kylie had dated another rapper, Tyga, on and off for about two years before they ended their relationship in 2017.

Timothée Chalamet has been in several high-profile romances. He reportedly dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. He was also said to have dated actor Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp and singer-actor Eiza González.

