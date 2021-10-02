Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Udit Narayan's philosophy reminds Kumar Sanu of Asaram Bapu, watch uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show
tv

Udit Narayan’s philosophy reminds Kumar Sanu of Asaram Bapu, watch uncensored video from The Kapil Sharma Show

Published on Oct 02, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show last month.
By HT Entertainment Desk

An ‘uncensored’ version of the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, was released on Kapil Sharma’s YouTube channel. In the nearly 12-minute video, Udit and Kumar pulled each other’s leg on several occasions.

Kapil asked Kumar about his Instagram bio - ‘Bollywood singer, philanthropist, father, dog lover - and why he felt the need to include ‘father’. “Aap bhool jaate hai ki aapko rishte aane lagte hai (Do you forget or is it to ward off marriage proposals from people)?” he asked. Kumar called himself a ‘romantic singer’ and told Kapil to understand the rest.

Udit talked about his belief in good karma and how it is always rewarded in the end, even if one faces a few problems along the way. Kumar was reminded of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu: “Bohot bada soch hai, Asaram Bapu ka bhi yehi soch hai (Wow, what a thought. Asaram Bapu feels the same way).”



Kumar then went on to clarify that he and Udit share a close friendship and their jibes at each other are all make-believe.

Archana Puran Singh complimented Kumar on his all-black look and told him, “I want you to take you home.” As he jokingly asked if he was in for a thrashing, Kapil warned him, “Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi (She will call you but you should not go)”.

Also see | Udit Narayan teases Kumar Sanu about women in his life: ‘Kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai’

The full episode featuring Udit, Kumar and Anuradha originally aired last month. On the show, Kapil teased Udit about his habit of wearing nothing but a towel at home and asked if he was finding it difficult to wear clothes now that his son Aditya Narayan brought home a wife.

Udit replied that he still wears a towel, adding that he is a ‘kisaan ka beta (farmer’s son)’, so the habit was here to stay. Kumar pulled his leg and said, “Yeh farmer ka beta hai, kabhi khet nahi dekha lekin towel dekh liya (He is a farmer’s son. He may not have ever seen farmland but he sure knows about towels).”

Topics
kumar sanu udit narayan asaram bapu the kapil sharma show
