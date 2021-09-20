Udit Narayan teases Kumar Sanu about women in his life: ‘Kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai’

Singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal appeared as guests on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During one segment, comedian Krushna Abhishek advised host Kapil Sharma to travel on a bullock cart, whenever he goes to meet Kumar.

Krushna joked that Kumar sang Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana (which translates to ‘come into my life slowly’) and travelling by bullock cart will ensure the slow pace.

Udit could not help but tease Kumar and said, “Dheere dheere se iski zindagi mein kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai (So many came into his life slowly, left and there are still more to come).” He continued, “Abhi tak bhi iska dil bhara nahi hai (He is still not satisfied).”

Earlier on in the episode, Kumar playfully took a dig at Udit over his habit of wearing nothing but a towel at home. Previously, when Udit came on the show with his son, singer and television host Aditya Narayan, it was revealed that he roams around the house in just a towel.

“Toh ab toh bahu aa gayi hai ghar mein, poore kapde pehenne mein badi takleef hoti hogi (Now you have a daughter-in-law in the house, must be difficult to wear clothes),” Kapil teased Udit, who replied that he is a ‘kisaan ka beta (farmer’s son)’, so the habit was here to stay. Kumar pulled his leg and said, “Yeh farmer ka beta hai, kabhi khet nahi dekha lekin towel dekh liya (He is a farmer’s son. He may not have ever seen farmland but he sure knows about towels).”

Aditya married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December last year, after being in a relationship for a decade. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wedding was a close-knit ceremony at a temple in Mumbai.