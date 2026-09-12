Uditi Singh breaks down talking about ex Karan Wahi on Bigg Boss 20, says she won't mind if he enters the house

Actor Uditi Singh is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20. Ahead of the premiere, there were speculations that she would enter the reality show with her ex-boyfriend, actor Karan Wahi. However, that did not happen. She entered by herself, and in the latest episode, she spoke about her past relationship with the actor for the first time.

Uditi tears up speaking about Karan

Uditi Singh talked about her relationship with Karan Wahi.

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Inside the house, Uditi was seen talking with fellow contestants, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, and Aman Gandhi. When Mahhi said that, many thought Uditi would come to the show with her ex. Uditi, without namedropping Karan, shared that his entry would not affect her much, adding that she had ‘moved on' from the relationship long ago. “Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to). Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It's been so long, I have moved on),” she said.

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‘We were quite serious about dating’

{{^usCountry}} Uditi went on to share how they met. She shared that she DM'd him on Instagram about a restaurant in London, and then the two decided to meet. He was in London for three days, when the two and his other friends went out shopping and continued talking. After two months, they started dating. During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uditi went on to share how they met. She shared that she DM'd him on Instagram about a restaurant in London, and then the two decided to meet. He was in London for three days, when the two and his other friends went out shopping and continued talking. After two months, they started dating. During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her. {{/usCountry}}

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Karan and Uditi were in a relationship for more than two years, and broke up in 2022. Karan is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.