Unpacking the apocalypse: 7 The Last of Us fan theories you should know about

The Last of Us, both the video game series and the HBO Max television adaptation, has captivated audiences worldwide. The story of Joel and Ellie's journey through a post-apocalyptic world where a fungal pandemic has wiped out most of humanity has kept fans on the edge of their seats. But with the creators of the franchise leaving plenty of room for interpretation, fans have come up with some of their theories, and here are some of the most popular.

The flour theory: The source of the pandemic

The third episode of the HBO Max series hinted at the theory that the mutated cordyceps fungus spread through the food supply. Fans speculate that the fungus had contaminated the flour, which was then distributed worldwide, and Joel and Sarah narrowly avoided eating such items during the first episode. Joel later tells Ellie that people believed the fungus got into the food supply, and the opening of the series details early outbreaks occurring in a flour facility in Jakarta. (Also Read: Looking for more of The Last of Us? Try these 6 games)

The immunity theory: Joel's resilience against the infection

Throughout the series, Joel has come in close contact with the infected, and many fans believe that he may have built up immunity against the fungus. Joel's resilience against the infection and his ability to survive without any protective gear support this theory, and it is possible that Ellie may not be the only one with special immunity.

The irreparable humanity theory: Joel's true intentions

After losing his daughter at the beginning of the franchise, Joel becomes callous and cynical, and fans speculate that he may have wanted humanity to suffer. According to this theory, Joel saved Ellie not out of love but because he didn't believe that humanity deserved to be saved. His encounters with the infected and his loss may have led him to think that humanity was beyond redemption.

The natural disaster theory: The catalyst for the pandemic

Some fans theorize that a natural disaster, like an earthquake, may have released the spores that caused the infection. This disaster may have led to large groups of people coming together for shelter, which facilitated the rapid spread of the infection, making it difficult to contain.

The infection theory: Everyone is infected

Some fans believe that everyone is infected to some extent, and the characters' lack of peripheral vision is an early sign of infection. This theory is not very popular, but if true, it would bear similarities to The Walking Dead, where everyone is already infected.

The Last of Us franchise has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and the mysteries surrounding the pandemic and its characters have led to countless fan theories. Fans have come up with plausible explanations that add another layer of intrigue to the story. As the series progresses, fans can only wait to see which of their theories come to fruition.

