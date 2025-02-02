Unsatisfied by Amitabh Bachchan’s phone and shoes gifts, KBC 16 contestant also asks for a car; host says ‘nahi denge’

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has witnessed countless heartfelt and entertaining moments over the years. In an episode that aired on January 27, a contestant, Ujjwal Dutta, left even Amitabh stunned with his unexpected demands. Amitabh Bachchan refuses to give a car to KBC 16 contestant.

What Ujjwal asked from Big B

During the game, Ujjwal, a UPSC aspirant from Delhi who won prize money of ₹6,40,000, shared a glimpse of his vision board for 2025, which included a new mobile phone. Surprised, Big B asked if he didn’t already own one. The contestant responded, “No, I plan to buy it from the prize I win on KBC.” Moved by his honesty, Amitabh Bachchan generously promised to gift him a new phone.

The light-hearted exchange didn’t end there. Ujjwal then confessed, “Please don’t mind, sir, but my eyes are always on your shoes.” Amused, Big B immediately offered to gift him “two or three pairs of shoes,” prompting loud cheers and applause from the audience.

How Amitabh reacted

However, Ujjwal then made an unexpected request that even the superstar had to decline. “You have fulfilled my dream of having shoes and a mobile phone. Thank you for that. But sir, I have a passion for cars. You have an amazing car collection, including supercars. So, I was wondering if you could complete my dream of having a car,” he said.

For a moment, Amitabh Bachchan was taken aback but responded with his trademark wit, “bhaisaab hum sach sach btaa dete hain, gaadi hum nahi denge (I’ll tell you honestly, I will not give a car).” His candid yet humorous reply left the audience in fits of laughter.

However, later in the conversation, the superstar promised Ujjwal something even more special. “You can take a ride in my car whenever you want. I’ll drive the car myself and take you for a ride,” he assured the contestant. This amusing exchange between Ujjwal Dutta and the host had internet users praising Amitabh Bachchan’s humility and quick wit.

About KBC 16

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise, is a popular reality quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Currently in its 16th season, the show recently marked its 25th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, the host was seen interacting with digital creators and comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Kamya Jani, and Bhuvan Bam in a special episode.